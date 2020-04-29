We’re here to guide you through the coronavirus lockdown. Check out HuffPost LIFE for daily tips, advice, how-tos and escapism. If you are privileged enough to have a job while millions of other Americans file for unemployment because of the coronavirus pandemic, you may be reluctant to take any time off from work. I used to think this way. Last month, before the outbreak became an official pandemic, my goal was to push through the stress of my new reality and take a long vacation when this was all over to make up for all my canceled plans. But as that end date has become increasingly uncertain in the U.S., I made the decision this week to take some time off. At first I resisted the idea that I may need a break. I had my evenings, and I had weekends off. Where would I even go? But as my workdays and weekends blurred into one mess of anxiety, I decided I needed a reprieve. Maybe you do, too. Professionals in the United States are notoriously bad at taking vacations. Two in three employees reported working while on vacation and only 23% reported taking all of their eligible time off over the past 12 months, according to a 2017 survey by Glassdoor. Listen to when your body tells you it needs a break. Your body may let you know that you need time off before your mind is ready to acknowledge it. Pay attention to the signs. Cynthia Pong, founder of a coaching business that focuses on helping women of color to transition in their careers, noted that red flags include constant fatigue, body aches and tasks taking you longer than they used to, though she acknowledged that there’s some level of distraction happening regardless because we’re focused on the spread of COVID-19. “If you have some level of awareness what your normal ranges are, and you feel like things are off from that, I would... take a day off. See if it does help or not,” Pong said. “Probably one day is not even enough. You might need to be making some other changes... It’s about being aware and then adjusting, so that you can take care of yourself.”

Natalie_ via Getty Images "If you have some level of awareness what your normal ranges are, and you feel like things are off from that, I would start to try to take a day off," coaching business founder Cynthia Pong said.

For New York City-based small business owner Pooja Kothari, it took an outsider’s perspective for her to realize she needed a break from her job as an unconscious bias facilitator. “My wife and I, we are both now working from home, and we have a 1½-year-old daughter,” Kothari said. “While we did actually have a good schedule, it just wasn’t conducive. I was so stressed at work, like, ‘Oh, my gosh, if I don’t use every moment of these two hours, then I’ve wasted time,’ and then there goes the internal way I value myself.” During a FaceTime conversation, someone told Kothari that she was unconsciously grimacing while talking about the work she is usually passionate about. That was when Kothari decided to take a two-week break, and she paid her employee for the time off, too.