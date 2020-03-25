Taylor Swift Hasn't Responded To Kim Kardashian, But Her Best Friend Just Went In

We could be in the midst of a global pandemic, and Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift would still be feuding about ... oh, wait. Despite everything else going on, the two pop culture titans are at it again, relitigating a years-old phone conversation between Swift and Kanye West about a controversial line from his 2016 song “Famous” that launched a thousand snake emojis. After the footage of the full phone call between the two artists leaked over the weekend, both Swift and Kardashian doubled down on their stances on Monday.

The “Lover” singer maintained that she was “telling the truth the whole time” and accused the reality TV mogul of having edited an earlier release of the call in West’s favour. Describing herself as “mortified,” Kardashian later unleashed a series of Instagram Stories denying Swift’s claims and accusing her of “manipulating the truth” and playing the victim card.

Getty Images Yes, it's happening again.

It’s looking increasingly unlikely that Swift and the Kardashian-West camp will ever resolve this beef, but you know what probably won’t help: Swift’s best friend Todrick Hall absolutely going scorched earth on Kardashian. The musician and choreographer took to his Instagram Stories to publicly drag the KKW Beauty founder point by point in a profanity-laden rant on Monday night. “I CANNOT STAND THIS WOMAN!” Hall wrote before listing the reasons why Swift is innocent. “1. Taylor didn’t reignite anything, Kris [Jenner] probably leaked this footage for her damn self. 2. After your Ray J video and publicly documenting every crevice of your vagina, I HIGHLY doubt that you’re embarrassed NOW to respond to this. 3. Just apologise you self-absorbed entitled, stubborn little queef.”

Todrick Hall slams Kim Kardashian in support of his friend Taylor Swift:



“After your Ray J video and publicly documenting every crevice of your v*gina...I HIGHLY doubt that you’re embarrassed NOW to respond to this” pic.twitter.com/XV1IL4n3vd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 24, 2020

“She was CLEARLY uncomfortable with the situation & after you publicly embarrass someone TWICE on national television, I think these calls should be going through management or some legit form of professional contact,” Hall continued. While there are plenty of valid criticisms of Kardashian and West in this situation, shaming her over that infamous sex tape with Ray J, which was released without her consent in 2007, is taking things way too far.

Bennett Raglin via Getty Images Todrick Hall and Taylor Swift onstage during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.