Taylor Swift Slams Netflix, ‘Ginny & Georgia’ For ‘Deeply Sexist Joke’ About Her

Swift on Monday tweeted a screenshot of a line from the show in which a character comments: “You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.” The “Willow” singer tartly added: “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY.”

Taylor Swift has absolutely no time for sexist jokes at her expense, taking direct aim via Twitter at Netflix and its new show “Ginny & Georgia,” which featured the jab.

She also tagged Netflix directly, criticizing the streaming service for allowing such dialog after working with her on her 2020 documentary, “Miss Americana.”

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp

Netflix did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

While many celebrated Swift for pushing back on making fun of her love life, others saw “the implication” that Netflix “should neuter its artists’ content to avoid offending more powerful and famous past collaborators.”

Swift has spoken strongly against sexism and the denigration of women in the past. In an interview with Vogue in 2019, she explained how she was targeted when she “became a woman” and released songs like “I Knew You Were Trouble” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

“It’s fine to infantilize a girl’s success and say, ’How cute that she’s having some hit songs,′” Swift told the publication. “‘How cute that she’s writing songs.’ But the second it becomes formidable? As soon as I started playing stadiums ― when I started to look like a woman ― that wasn’t as cool anymore.”

Later in the same interview, she said some of the criticism she received would never have been directed at a male artist.

“People would act like it was a weapon I was using. Like a cheap dirty trick,” she said of her songwriting. “Be careful, bro, she’ll write a song about you. Don’t stand near her. First of all, that’s not how it works. Second of all, find me a time when they say that about a male artist: Be careful, girl, he’ll use his experience with you to get ― God forbid ― inspiration to make art.”