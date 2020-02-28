Taylor Swift Swipes At Scooter Braun In New Music Video That Ends With Epic Twist

And the pop star’s critique on toxic masculinity is already making waves on social media.

The video features several not-so-subtle swipes at music manager Scooter Braun, with whom Swift has clashed over the ownership of her catalog. (Find the digs less than a minute in when the principal, manspreading character is urinating against a wall.)

There’s also a voice cameo from wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a physical cameo from her father Scott Swift and a mocking name check for actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

The twist at the end, however, was the big surprise for many fans on Twitter.

Check out the video here: