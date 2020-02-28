ENTERTAINMENT
Taylor Swift Swipes At Scooter Braun In New Music Video That Ends With Epic Twist

The video for "The Man" also features Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and a mocking name check for Leonardo DiCaprio.

Taylor Swift’s self-directed music video for “The Man” was released Thursday.

And the pop star’s critique on toxic masculinity is already making waves on social media. 

The video features several not-so-subtle swipes at music manager Scooter Braun, with whom Swift has clashed over the ownership of her catalog. (Find the digs less than a minute in when the principal, manspreading character is urinating against a wall.)

There’s also a voice cameo from wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a physical cameo from her father Scott Swift and a mocking name check for actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

The twist at the end, however, was the big surprise for many fans on Twitter.

Check out the video here:

And see the responses here:

