Ted Cruz Swipes At 'Team Biden,' But 'Team Cruz' Gets Totally Dunked Instead

Senator Ted Cruz, who enabled President Donald Trump and the insidious lies that led to the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol, complained Monday that President Joe Biden’s team is “soft on China.”

“Team Cruz” promptly began trending on Twitter as his critics noted some of the things the Texas Republican is soft on: domestic terrorists, insurrectionists, racists and conspiracy theorists, to name a few. He’s also remarkably lenient on Trump, who publicly called Cruz’s wife ugly during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Cruz and Missouri Senator Josh Hawley led the charge in bolstering Trump’s fiction about a stolen election and in objecting to Congress’ certification of Biden’s Electoral College victory. The two senators continued to do so even after the certification process was interrupted by a violent mob with a similar objective.