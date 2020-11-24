Senator Ted Cruz took a stab at forecasting the presidential election in July, and ended up wrong on so many levels, people noticed on Twitter Monday.

In the clip reposted Sunday, the Texas Republican said he didn’t think President-elect Joe Biden would win, but if he did, “I’ll guarantee you the week after the election suddenly all those Democratic governors, all those Democratic mayors will say everything’s magically better. Go back to work. Go back to school. Suddenly the problems are solved.”