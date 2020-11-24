Senator Ted Cruz took a stab at forecasting the presidential election in July, and ended up wrong on so many levels, people noticed on Twitter Monday.
In the clip reposted Sunday, the Texas Republican said he didn’t think President-elect Joe Biden would win, but if he did, “I’ll guarantee you the week after the election suddenly all those Democratic governors, all those Democratic mayors will say everything’s magically better. Go back to work. Go back to school. Suddenly the problems are solved.”
Twitter reminded Cruz that nothing is better ― coronavirus is surging almost everywhere in the country and has now infected more than 12.3 million in the U.S. and killed at least 256,000. Democratic and Republican governors alike are instituting tighter COVID-19 safety restrictions repeatedly dismissed by lame-duck President Donald Trump and the GOP.
Biden won the election, and Trump is trying to make Democracy magically disappear by baselessly claiming victory was stolen from him.
A soothsayer you aren’t, Ted.