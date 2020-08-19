“If these guys win, we’re gonna wake up in January with Elizabeth Warren as treasury secretary,” Cruz said on Fox News , referring to the Democratic senator from Massachusetts:

Critics of US Senator Ted Cruz say he finally ― and quite accidentally ― had a good idea.

Ted Cruz: If these guys win, we’re going to wake up in January with Elizabeth Warren as Treasury Secretary pic.twitter.com/t8vI2Gm2nG

But many Twitter users didn’t see that as the threat Cruz intended, given her support of consumer protections and regulations on big banks. Warren is also the sixth most popular Democrat in the nation, according to YouGov, and is even more popular within the party, with 66 percent saying they have either a somewhat or very favorable opinion of her in the organization’s most recent survey.

As a result, Cruz’s critics considered his attack as more of an endorsement: