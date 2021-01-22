By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans.

But there are two problems with Cruz’s message.

First, the deal isn’t about protecting the citizens of Paris. It’s named that because the international agreement was adopted by most nations of the world at a meeting in the French city.

And second, Cruz himself made it clear he had no interest in the views of Pittsburgh earlier this month, when he was part of a failed attempt to reject Pennsylvania’s election results on behalf of Trump.

In addition to voting against the certification of the state’s electoral count, he also tried to get the Supreme Court to toss the state’s vote.

Twitter users pointed all this out to Cruz, but he responded only to a tweet from actor Seth Rogen telling him to fuck off, ignoring messages pointing out his hypocrisy, such as these: