Ted Cruz's Attempt To Explain Journalism To Reporter Backfires Spectacularly

Trump has repeatedly railed against former President Barack Obama , claiming “ Obamagate ” is the “ biggest political crime in American history ” without offering any details on what that supposed crime is.

It didn’t go well.

Senator Ted Cruz tried defend US President Donald Trump ’s constant rants about “Obamagate” on Twitter.

When asked to explain earlier this month, Trump simply said “you know what the crime is.”

On Wednesday, MSNBC analyst and editor of The Recount John Heilemann replied to Trump’s latest “Obamagate” tweet with another request for an explanation.

That’s when Cruz stepped in it: