Ted Cruz's Attempt To Explain Journalism To Reporter Backfires Spectacularly

Senator Ted Cruz tried defend US President Donald Trump’s constant rants about “Obamagate” on Twitter.
It didn’t go well.
Trump has repeatedly railed against former President Barack Obama, claiming “Obamagate” is the “biggest political crime in American history” without offering any details on what that supposed crime is.
When asked to explain earlier this month, Trump simply said “you know what the crime is.”
On Wednesday, MSNBC analyst and editor of The Recount John Heilemann replied to Trump’s latest “Obamagate” tweet with another request for an explanation.
That’s when Cruz stepped in it:
The senator later replied with a conspiracy theory of his own, claiming Obama had “personal involvement in abusing FBI to target Trump.”
Cruz was on the receiving end of wild accusations from Trump himself when the two were rivals for the GOP nomination in 2016 ― including a claim that the senator’s father, Rafael Cruz, was somehow involved in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
Heilemann quickly reminded the senator, who has since became a staunch Trump supporter despite their history:
Others also quickly joined in ― some with similar references to Cruz’s history with Trump: