Yoho Resigns From Christian Organisation Following Outburst Against Ocasio-Cortez

US politician Ted Yoho resigned Friday from the board of a prominent Christian advocacy organisation after the group asked him to step down in response to his verbal attack on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez earlier in the week.

Bread for the World, a nonpartisan group that seeks to alleviate hunger and poverty through public policy initiatives, announced Yoho’s departure in a statement on Saturday.

“We believe that Rep. Ted Yoho’s recent actions and words as reported in the media are not reflective of the ethical standards expected of members of our Board of Directors,” the group said in its statement.

The statement continued: “Bread sought his resignation as an action that reaffirms our commitment to coming alongside women and people of color, nationally and globally, as they continue to lead us to a more racially inclusive and equitable world.”