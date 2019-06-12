On today’s episode of “How Did This Get Published?” we have a blatantly fatphobic and infuriating essay written for The Telegraph by Tanya Gold.

Titled “Obese Mannequins Are Selling Women A Dangerous Lie,” the clickbait-y excuse for a story was published in response to the (excellent!) news that Nike has unveiled plus-size mannequins in its Oxford Street location.

The language Gold uses to describe a mannequin that reflects the bodies of countless women around the world ― “immense, gargantuan, vast” ― is bad enough. But it’s the assumption she makes about those women that is truly shocking.

“She is, in every measure, obese, and she is not readying herself for a run in her shiny Nike gear,” Gold writes. “She cannot run. She is, more likely, pre-diabetic and on her way to a hip replacement. What terrible cynicism is this on the part of Nike?” Right, because making assumptions about one’s health based on their appearance always turns out well.

She makes the erroneous assumption that fat people are uninterested in fitness and should be ashamed of being fat, blatantly ignoring the work Nike is doing to normalize the fact that ― spoiler alert ― people who work out have extensively different body types.

Luckily, plenty of women on the internet were open to giving her a refresher.