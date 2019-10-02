Why Telling Someone With Anxiety To 'Just Breathe' Isn't Always Helpful

But just because breathing exercises can help some, that doesn’t mean it’s the go-to strategy for everyone in every anxious moment. Here, therapists who frequently see patients for anxiety explain why casually telling someone to “take a deep breath” sometimes isn’t a solution or even useful:

If you’ve ever been to therapy or live with anxiety or stress, you probably understand the importance of mindful breathing. Deep breathing can slow and help control your heart rate as well as quiet your mind.

When you’re deep in a spiral of anxious thoughts, hearing someone with even the best of intentions tell you to breathe can feel like they’re belittling your experience. Melissa Fisher Goldman, a California-based therapist, said that people often have a knee-jerk reaction to someone else’s anxiety and reflexively want to stop it out of an assumption that they’re helping.

“Sometimes when somebody is anxious it’s not the right moment to say, ‘Take a deep breath,’” Goldman said. “You’re implying their feeling is not OK and that it’s time to calm down, like there’s some easy fix. But sometimes we’re not ready or we don’t even want to be ‘out’ of whatever emotion we’re having.”

This is especially important with stigmatised emotions like anxiety, she noted, because it can create shame around a valid feeling. Plus, being rushed to suppress an emotion can have unintended consequences.

“We want to make sure that we process and honour the feeling that we’re having. When we push a feeling down, it tends to come back bigger later,” Goldman said.

You might actually be making their anxious thoughts worse

There’s a cyclical nature to anxiety, and negative thoughts often feed off each other, according to New York-based therapist Racquel Jones. “So, you’re saying, ‘Take a deep breath and you’ll be all right.’ But suppose the person does that and they’re not all right, then what?” Jones said.

“The thing with anxiety is if you feel like what you tried didn’t work out, then that makes you think, ‘Well, nothing works out, and everything goes bad,’ and you go down a rabbit hole with negative thinking,” Jones added.

Deep breaths might not be the best breathing technique for that person

There are many different breathing exercises to calm your body and mind, because, as Goldman explained, “not all of them resonate with everybody.” So while some might benefit from deep, even breaths, others might not.

Goldman added that certain people may prefer the “counting breath,” where you slowly inhale on a count of three, hold it for one, and exhale for five. Others, she said, may benefit from breaths where you inhale through the nose and exhale through the mouth, or vice versa. Goldman also noted that you may be better off practicing these techniques for the first time with a therapist. By telling someone to take a deep breath, you may be advocating a technique that may not work for them.

They might be in a situation where deep breathing just isn’t helpful