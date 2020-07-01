Terry Crews Panned Online For His Cautionary Tweet On Black Lives Matter

Terry Crews again faced heated criticism on Tuesday over a tweet about the possible direction of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology,” the actor tweeted. “We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.”

His comment ― like one he made earlier this month voicing concerns about “Black supremacy” ― drew swift and harsh backlash.

It prompted Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., to respond, “We’re so far from that bridge, Terry.”

She explained in her tweet: