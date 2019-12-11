Thanos Creator Responds To 'Pompous Fool' Trump Using Marvel Villain Meme

On Tuesday, a Twitter account managed by Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign team posted a video depicting the president as Marvel villain Thanos, inserting the president’s face in a scene from “Avengers: Endgame.” “I am inevitable,” Trump’s Thanos says, snapping his fingers and causing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others to dissolve into dust, much like what happened to many Marvel heroes.

House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want.



President Trump's re-election is 𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. pic.twitter.com/O7o02S26nS — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 10, 2019

Twitter users were quick to point out how the bizarre the video was. For starters, many noted that Thanos tried to kill off half the universe and briefly succeeded. Also — and Trump’s campaign might want to note this — Thanos ultimately loses. However, perhaps the definitive response came from Thanos co-creator and comics legend Jim Starlin himself.