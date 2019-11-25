NO TWO WOMEN
25/11/2019 8:13 AM AEDT

The 20 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

"Yeah I guess I don’t love that the cool ass music I used to listen to in high school is now in medication commercials."

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our days with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up hilarious musings of 280 characters or less.

Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women below. Then visit our Funniest Tweets From Women page for past roundups.

