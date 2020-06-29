Life

The 20 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (June 20-26)

"I’m so sick of all these men on the street telling me to smize."

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our days with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up hilarious musings of 280 characters or less.

Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women below.

Twitterwomen