The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our days with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up hilarious musings of 280 characters or less.
Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women below.
Me noticing that ADHD is trending: “Huh. Interesting.”— Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) June 21, 2020
Me ten minutes later: “Wait, ADHD is trending?”
Any room can be a panic room when your dog brings a live armadillo into the house.— Lauren Hough -BLM-ACAB (@laurenthehough) June 23, 2020
probably my favorite part of taking a nap is going on my phone for an hour instead of falling asleep— Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) June 25, 2020
hello and welcome to the part of the pandemic where, if i think someone at the grocery store doesn't know i'm smiling back at them through my mask, i say, "i'm smiling back at you!" like an absolute psychopath— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) June 24, 2020
monk: just a normal letter ‘M’ please— ruby🦎 (@roobeekeane) June 21, 2020
scribe: pic.twitter.com/eGwKTb9mDZ
Put dinner in the oven then checked the postmates app to see what time it would get here. 🤦🏾♀️— Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) June 23, 2020
So glad that America has finally harnessed its greatest natural resource: the viciousness of teens— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) June 21, 2020
Who among us hasn’t been ghosted by over 700,000 people?— Kashana (@kashanacauley) June 21, 2020
I found out my 30 y.o brother bakes one cookie a night which is a level of sadness I have yet to unlock— Hanna Dickinson (@hansdickie) June 23, 2020
I need someone to explain leather sofas to me. You actively want something that is freezing in winter and makes your sweaty arse stick to it in summer - why— Poorna Bell (@poornabell) June 21, 2020
damn boy can i call your ass "US Attorney for the Southern District of New York" because it just won't quit— Erin kpop stan stan Ryan (@morninggloria) June 22, 2020
Monday morning's reason for apologising during a work call: this duck walked into my kitchen. I do not own a duck. pic.twitter.com/KqOQwC5KHu— Lucy Nicholls (@LucySomerset) June 22, 2020
nobody has gotten canceled harder than the concept of time in 2020— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) June 23, 2020
The Beach Boys: Yes! We finally finished the transcendent vocal arrangement for the end of this song. It’s perfect. So beautiful. Next!— caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) June 25, 2020
Brian Wilson: wait I wanna add a bike horn
i was unemployed but then New Jersey allowed TJMAXX to open and now i have a full time job convincing my mom to stay home— Shannon Odell (@shodell) June 25, 2020
I’m so sick of all these men on the street telling me to smize— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 25, 2020
i know you all think your dads are the best but when my dad moved to the US he literally named himself Kenny Chee bc he loves Kenny G 💖😂— Karen Chee (@karencheee) June 21, 2020
every night i think of the perfect tweet and every morning i wake up to this pic.twitter.com/tasGEHyfEL— amelia elizalde (@ameliaelizalde) June 24, 2020
It's only Cancel Culture if it originates in the Cancelle region of France.— Berrak Sarıkaya 😷 (@BerrakBiz) June 26, 2020
Otherwise, it's just sparkling consequences.
when your frontal cortex is done developing I think you should get to hear a little “ding”— Georgia (@nationalparke) June 21, 2020