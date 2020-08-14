Australian Newspaper Under Fire For Racist Kamala Harris Cartoon

A cartoon of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, has been condemned as racist after it was published in a national Australian newspaper.

The illustration was printed in The Australian, one of the country’s only two nationally distributed daily newspapers. The cartoon, which imagines Biden giving a missive to heal America’s racial divisions, depicts him deferring to Harris and saying, “I’ll hand you over to this little brown girl while I go for a lie-down.” The conservative News Corp-owned paper defended its decision to publish it after it drew outcry online.

National politicians Andrew Giles, Mark Dreyfus and Andrew Leigh, all members of the left-leaning Australian Labor Party, denounced its publication.

“Racism has no place in Australian public life. The Australian should pull today’s offensive cartoon off their website, and issue an immediate apology,” Leigh said in a tweet.

Dreyfus said the newspaper should apologise immediately and never publish anything similar if it has “any respect for decency and standards.”

And Tim Soutphommasane, the former race discrimination commissioner at the Australian Human Rights Commission, said commentary of this type “diminishes our society.”

“In the past I’ve described this newspaper as a poor man’s Breitbart. It indulges racism, and uses it as part of its business model,” he tweeted.