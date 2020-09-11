Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

The drama on this season of ‘The Bachelor Australia’ has been second to none, and last night’s episode focused on Bella Varelis and Irena Srbinovksa’s friendship falling apart.

As expected, social media had many thoughts about Bella’s claims that Irena “fabricated” details about her lockdown conversations with Locky Gilbert.

The internet can be a ruthless place, and it appears Bella has now changed her Instagram settings following a wave of backlash.

The 25-year-old’s Instagram comments are now limited, and she hasn’t shared a new post on her grid since Monday.