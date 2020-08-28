The Bachelor Australia’s Locky Gilbert Apologises After Bigoted Social Media Posts Surface

Channel 10 ‘The Bachelor Australia’ star Locklan ‘Locky’ Gilbert has apologised for posting bigoted social media posts on an old Myspace account.

The current Bachelor, 31, shared an Aussie Pride meme in 2004 when he was a high school student in Perth. The post shows a map of Australia with the slogan "F**k off, we're full", an anti-immigration and anti-refugee expression, and features the Southern Cross constellation. While the star imagery may appear on one of three of the Australian flags, it has recently been radicalised and associated with right-wing nationalism.

Locky apologised for the post in a statement Friday to HuffPost. “I am deeply sorry for the image I posted on MySpace over 14 years ago,” he said. “I do not hold these views and I apologise for the offence I have caused.” Channel 10 did not wish to make an official statement. Among the 20 women on this season of ‘The Bachelor Australia’, there are several culturally diverse contestants, including Areeba Emmanuel, who previously said she is very proud to be representing her South Asian culture on the reality show and hopes she can set an example for others in her community.

Channel 10 'Bachelor in Paradise's' Niranga Amarasinghe (L) has encouraged people of colour to audition for reality dating shows, while 2020 'The Bachelor Australia' contestant Areeba Emmanuel (R) is proud to be the first Pakistani woman on the show.