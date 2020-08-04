Brooke Blurton of ‘The Bachelor Australia’ has said she’s extremely proud of “stepping out” of her comfort zone over the past month while presenting on NITV, the country’s National Indigenous Television channel that is part of the SBS network. Over the weekend, the Yamatji Noongar woman, who appeared on the dating show in 2018 and its ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ spinoff last year, hosted Western Australian NRL’s Indigenous Round in Perth, where COVID-19 restrictions are more relaxed. “Stepping out of my comfort zone is something I try to always live my life by,” Brooke wrote on Instagram on Monday.

“This role has already taught me so much about myself in the 5 weeks and I’m extremely excited for more growth, more NRL and more bloopers.” She also mentioned a quote by American industrialist Henry Ford: “If you always do what you’ve always done, you’ll always get what you’ve always got.”

The NRL’s Indigenous Round celebrates Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people’s unique relationship with rugby league, with over 140 Indigenous players who participated over the weekend. It also highlights significant social issues that affect First Nations people. NITV confirmed to HuffPost Australia that Brooke’s hosting role covering Western Australian NRL is an ongoing gig.

After appearing on Nick Cummins’ season of ‘The Bachelor’ two years ago, Brooke continued her job working with youth and shining a light on social issues faced by Indigenous communities. “Aboriginal people are definitely overrepresented, and not in the most positive light,” she told ABC earlier this year. “We are 3 per cent of the population and we experience the most psychological distress and mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems.” She also said she wanted to be the role model she didn’t see in the media while growing up. “I think now, having this platform, I think I am that [role model] and I have to actually take that as a responsibility that in a way this is positive for young girls… because once upon a time I didn’t have that.”