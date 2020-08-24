The first footage of director Matt Reeves’ The Batman premiered at the DC Fandome online event Saturday, revealing actor Robert Pattinson ’s transformation from Twilight vampire to ... a bat man.

Who needs a Batmobile when you’ve got a Death Cab for Cutie?

And while the internet may have a lot of feelings about it, it’s doubtful anyone has more feelings than Pattinson’s very emo-looking Bruce Wayne.

If you're excited about these, wait till you see what we have for you in #TheBatman panel at #DCFanDome starting at 5:30 PST. pic.twitter.com/hzSm4zV7i0

Early reactions to photos of Robert’s Batman online had fans drawing comparisons to Tobey Maguire’s infamous “evil” Spider-Man in Spider-Man 3 and My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way.

Who wore it better - Pattinson in The Batman or Maguire in Spider-Man pic.twitter.com/tPpm4zz4Q8

In the teaser, Robert also says lines such as, “I’m vengeance,” which is definitely something you shouted at your parents when they told you to turn down the Dashboard Confessional.

Though this isn’t an origin story for Batman, the movie will apparently explore the early days of the villains.

Ahead of the newly released footage, Reeves raved about the all-star cast, which includes Zoë Kravitz putting her spin on Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Paul Dano doing something fans haven’t seen before as The Riddler/Edward Nashton, Jeffrey Wright showcasing his version of James Gordon, Andy Serkis bringing Alfred to life and Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot becoming The Penguin.