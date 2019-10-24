Already thinking of your next holiday? Us too.

If you’re unsure where to go, Lonely Planet has unveiled its Best in Travel 2020 list, ranking the top 10 countries, cities, regions and best-value destinations to visit.

The lists were chosen from nominations made by Lonely Planet’s community of staff, writers and bloggers, which was then whittled down to a top 10 for each category.

Bhutan, located in the eastern Himalayas, came out as the top country to visit next year. And according to Lonely Planet, it’s also set to become the first fully organic nation by 2020.