The insurrection at the Capitol this week capped off a shameful four years for the United States. That shame took many forms, but one not to be overlooked is the way President Donald Trump’s administration ran roughshod over the country’s reputation as a good, stable place to do business.

Can President-elect Joe Biden repair the damage?

Recall, Trump recklessly pulled the US out of trade deals and diplomatic agreements; started a futile and costly trade war with China; and alienated global trading partners. And, of course, he failed to control a public health disaster that’s led to the deaths of more than 360,000 Americans, increased hunger and poverty, and destroyed untold numbers of businesses. The White House’s draconian immigration crackdown, meanwhile, discouraged people who might have come to the US to start a company or further their education from emigrating here. Just this week, there was another embarrassment involving Chinese companies and the New York Stock Exchange.

Then came the riot on Wednesday.

After a streak that lasted more than two centuries, the transfer of power in the United States has not been peaceful this time around. Until Thursday afternoon, Trump failed to concede. He didn’t say he’d participate in an orderly transition of power until around 4am Thursday, hours after his supporters stormed the Capitol. He’s maintained to his millions of his followers that the incoming administration is illegitimate, raising the prospect of more civil unrest in the future.

So far, the economic fallout has been ― shockingly ― minimal. The stock market has been unbothered; it’s been booming for months, as some companies cash in on the pandemic and the Federal Reserve keeping the money flowing.

By and large, economists and market experts think the United States under a new administration, not enthralled to radical right-wing demagoguery, will pull us back from the brink.

But not everyone is so confident. At least one prominent economist believes that this latest civil unrest will play a role in convincing investors to put their money elsewhere. “If you could invest anywhere in the world, why would you want to invest in the US when there are safer environments?” asked Carl Weinberg, chief economist and founder of the research group High Frequency Economics.

Weinberg believes the insurrection at the Capitol has made things worse, and it’s not clear yet if a new administration can repair the damage.

“The fallout from yesterday’s events caps a four-year decline in the cachet of being American,” he said. “It further diminishes, reputationally, everything we built up since the Second World War.”

Weinberg puts out a daily research note about the global economy, but he didn’t publish one on Wednesday — the first time he’s suspended publishing since 9/11. Instead, he wrote a missive entitled “Standing up for Democracy,” in which he and his coauthors called for peace and reconciliation.

“[W]e believe that the United States’ institutions are strong enough to survive this insurrection,” they wrote, but we still have to get through the next couple of weeks. There still exists the possibility of further civil unrest, calls for Trump’s removal from office, and a chance that the inauguration could be less than peaceful.