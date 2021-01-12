The Crown's Emma Corrin Weighs In On 'Mad' Calls For Netflix To Add Warning Message To The Show

Emma Corrin has shared her thoughts on the “mad” argument suggesting The Crown should carry a warning alerting viewers to the fact it’s largely fictitious.

The British actor – who plays Princess Diana in the fourth series of the royal Netflix drama – has said that the row does “does a disservice to creativity, and imagination, and screenwriting, and scriptwriting”.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden is among those who think Netflix should be made to add a disclaimer to The Crown, previously saying: “It is a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that.

“Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact.”

However, in a new interview with The Daily Beast, Emma revealed she’s definitely not in agreement.