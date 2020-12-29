‘The Crown’ star Olivia Colman has explained why she won’t be reaching out to her successor Imelda Staunton to offer any tips on playing the Queen. After two seasons at the helm of the royal Netflix drama, Oscar winner Olivia is now set to hand over the throne to Imelda, who will play Queen Elizabeth II for the last two series of The Crown. In a new interview with Radio Times, Olivia insisted she won’t be offering any advice on the role to Imelda, claiming her replacement will “do it all much better than me” on her own.

Craig Sjodin via Getty Images Olivia Colman at the Oscars earlier this year

“Me? I haven’t spoken to Imelda and I wouldn’t dare offer any advice about playing the Queen,” Olivia said. “Imelda is extraordinary and she’s going to do it all much better than me. I can’t wait to watch what she does.” In a recent interview with co-star Emma Corrin shared on Netflix’s YouTube page, Olivia was asked “what advice would you give to the next actor to play the Queen”, to which she responded: “I wouldn’t. It’s Imelda Staunton. Imagine me giving her advice.”