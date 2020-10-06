The Crown Shares First Glimpse Of Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress And It's Just As Impressive As The Original

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

The Crown has offered fans a a first glimpse of Emma Corrin as Diana, Princess of Wales in her iconic wedding dress.

An image released by Netflix shows the actor wearing a new version of the gown, which was based on the original design by David and Elizabeth Emanuel.

The post on the show’s official Twitter account said: “A first glimpse of Princess Diana’s wedding dress.

“Emmy award-winning costume designer Amy Roberts wanted to capture the same spirit and style of David & Elizabeth Emanuel’s original design, without creating a replica for Emma Corrin.”