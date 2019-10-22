One of Netflix’s crown jewels is almost back.

On Monday, the streaming service released its first full-length trailer for Season 3 of “The Crown,” giving fans their first real look at a new set of actors playing the British royal family.

The trailer, backed by a cover of Bob Dylan’s 1964 song, “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” shows the new cast — which includes actors who accurately reflect the ages of the characters they’re portraying — trying to keep pace with the world during the 1960s and ’70s.