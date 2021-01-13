Imelda Staunton Shares 'Extra Challenge' Of Playing Queen Elizabeth In The Crown

‘The Crown’ newcomer Imelda Staunton has explained why she thinks she has an “extra challenge” on her hands when it comes to playing Queen Elizabeth II, compared to predecessors Claire Foy and Olivia Colman.

Imelda is set to portray the Queen in the forthcoming fifth and sixth series of the hit royal drama when it returns to Netflix in 2022.

Speaking about taking over the role in an interview on Monday’s edition of Woman’s Hour, Imelda explained: “I think my sort of extra challenge, as if I needed it, is that I’m now doing the Queen that we’re a little more familiar with.

“With Claire Foy, [her version of Queen Elizabeth II] was almost history and now I’m playing one that people could say ‘she doesn’t do that,’ ‘she’s not like that’. And that’s my personal bête noire for me to deal with.”