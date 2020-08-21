A new teaser for the upcoming fourth series of The Crown has trailed the arrivals of both Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher.

The new series of the royal Netflix drama picks up towards the end of the 1970s, with Olivia Colman returning for a second series in the role of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Something as important as the monarchy simply can not be allowed to fail,” she says in a voiceover, as cryptic footage from the series plays.

Fans are also treated to a first glimpse of Gillian Anderson in character as former prime minister Margaret Thatcher, as well as a sneak peek at newcomer Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer, in her iconic wedding dress.