Netflix has unveiled the first publicity photos of The Crown newcomers Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin in character as Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana ahead of the fourth series.

Last month, a trailer for season four of the royal Netflix drama offered a brief glimpse at the long-awaited new arrivals, including a shot of the Princess Diana actor in her wedding dress.

On Tuesday afternoon, the streaming service’s official Twitter page unveiled new shots from the upcoming series, including Gillian in character outside 10 Downing Street, and Emma walking a red carpet with her on-screen husband, Josh O’Connor, who plays Prince Charles.

“It’s time,” they said. “Here’s your first look atGillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in Season 4 of The Crown.”