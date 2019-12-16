'The Daily Show' Hits Fox News With 'Bombshell' Supercut Of Its Sexist Segments

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Friday marked the release of the new movie “Bombshell” ― about Fox News’ sexual misconduct scandal ― with a montage of the conservative network’s sexist segments.
“Love this ‘Bombshell’ trailer, oh wait...” the Comedy Central program captioned its supercut, here:
John Lithgow plays Roger Ailes in the film that focuses on the experiences of several women who worked at Fox News when the late Ailes was at the helm. Nicole Kidman stars as Gretchen Carlson, with Charlize Theron taking on the role of Megyn Kelly and Margot Robbie serving as a fictional composite character.
Ailes left the network in 2016 after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct. He died in May 2017, at the age of 77.