‘The Daily Show’ Trolls Trump With Fake Legal Ad In Major Newspapers

The Daily Show/Comedy Central “The Daily Show” ad that was printed in three major U.S. newspapers.

The parody ad for the faux legal firm of Trevor Noah & Associates & Sons — which ran in The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Los Angeles Times, per Deadline — is brimming with jokes that call out Trump for many of his alleged crimes including “corruption” and “mega-corruption.” Noah’s firm also offered to help Trump with any legal situations that may arise due to the president suggesting that Americans “inject bleach for some reason” during the coronavirus pandemic, and touted its proficiency in “shady rich guy tax stuff” — a reference to Trump’s ongoing refusal to release his tax returns. The ad also makes cracks about emoluments, Stormy Daniels and Trump’s blatant racismtoward Latinos. Many Twitter users loved the bogus ad, and some posted photos of it on the social media platform.

FULL PAGES ADS. All across the country.



I ❤️ Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/wsEi4uznA8 — Jay Arnold 🎬 (@jadedcreative) August 27, 2020

Trevor’s full page ad in today’s @nytimes caught my eye. pic.twitter.com/7CWMKRhoYL — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) August 27, 2020