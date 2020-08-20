The DNC Hasn’t Been Too Eventful, But It Has Driven Right-Wing Media Mad

The Democratic National Convention has been a mild affair this year. At times, it has felt like a charity telethon, which is perhaps inevitable with an all-remote event. It has been praised for defining Joe Biden’s biography and humanizing the Democratic presidential nominee, while also being criticized as too much of a bland, ideological grab bag. The most viral moment so far arguably involved Rhode Island and a plate of calamari. But for right-wing media, the DNC has been a parade of breathtaking outrages. The far left is taking over the “Democrat Party.” Former first lady Michelle Obama hates America. Democrats are “the party of anti-Semitism” for allowing activist Linda Sarsour to speak at a sub-event for Muslim delegates. And Biden is simply “pretending to be faith & family candidate,” as one Fox News chyron read. These are the main storylines to emerge out of the DNC in much of right-wing media. Much of conservatives’ ire targets two prominent women of color who spoke: Obama and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who only talked for 60 seconds.

BRIAN SNYDER via Getty Images Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) seconds the nomination of Sen. Bernie Sanders via video feed during the second day of the Democratic National Convention.

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade claimed that Ocasio-Cortez’s nomination of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Tuesday night was a shocking event, and her not mentioning Biden was intended as a snub.“She looked like a hostage video. It is unbelievable, it looks like there is an agenda trying to get out,” Kilmeade said, adding “the theory is, and it’s hard to push it down, that once Joe Biden is elected, this party is going flying left.” That claim echoed a misleading NBC tweet that Ocasio-Cortez criticized and that was eventually deleted. (In reality, her symbolic nomination of Sanders was part of a procedural measure that takes place when a certain candidate acquires enough delegates.) Conservative host Mark Levin tweeted that Ocasio-Cortez was a “classless creep” while linking to a right-wing outlet that accused her of pushing a “socialist agenda” at the DNC. Right-wing media’s other main fixation is America’s first Black first lady, who gave a more than 18-minute address on Monday night that cleanly dissected many failings of the Trump administration and gained widespread news coverage. “Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is,” she said. Right-wing pundits responded with a series of hysterical attacks while struggling to find content in her speech to substantively criticize. Pro-Trump activist and frequent right-wing media guest Charlie Kirk told audiences on his podcast that “Michelle Obama just hates America,” and nonsensically argued that her address was “not a speech” because she was sitting down. Radio host Rush Limbaugh, whom Trump awarded with a Presidential Medal of Freedom earlier this year, went on a strange tangent accusing Obama and “all Democrat women” of being unable to pronounce certain words. Right-wing media personality Ben Shapiro questioned why Obama would be qualified to criticize Trump in the first place.

Apart from the chorus of bigoted attacks against Michelle Obama, right-wing pundits have scrambled to find a consistent narrative about the convention.