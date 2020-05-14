What do you do if you’re a runner who sees a pedestrian coming up on the sidewalk?

Though it’s a highly debated topic, a recent research model suggested that respiratory droplets from bikers and runners may spread 33 to 65 feet depending on their speed.

Out of courtesy and an abundance of caution ― always good rules of thumb during a global pandemic! ― runners and bikers in metropolitan areas where there is a decent amount of foot traffic should stick to the streets and stay off the sidewalks, Farley said.

“I’m a runner myself and I leave the sidewalks to the pedestrians,” he said. “Run against the flow of car traffic so you can always see any oncoming vehicles, of which there are far fewer these days.”

If you’re in a suburban area where there is little to no pedestrian traffic on the sidewalk (and no safe place to run on the road), runners should yield to an approaching pedestrian.

“Arc out into the street ― looking both ways before doing so, of course ― to allow the pedestrian to have a safe buffer radius,” Farley said.