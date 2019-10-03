The Finnish President Looking 'Finished' With Trump Is Twitter's Newest Meme

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö was giving off “send help” energy during a joint news conference with President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

During what seemed to be an extended tirade, the president fired off an extensive tweetstorm before the meeting, then gave 17 minutes of monologues to reporters in an Oval Office meeting while Finland’s president sat quietly. Trump then ranted at reporters at a joint White House news conference, including telling one reporter not to be “rude” when the journalist asked for an answer to his question.

The Finnish president was cool and collected throughout, seeming at times a bit keen for it all to be over: