Today I worked from home, ran 10 miles, homeschooled my kids, cleaned the house, made a delicious dinner, and got my kids to bed early. It’s amazing what you can accomplish when you lie.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) April 15, 2020
I’m not saying our healthy lifestyle has deteriorated under quarantine, but I just asked our 5yo what his favorite fruit is and he answered “sausage.”— Dad on my Feet (@dad_on_my_feet) April 15, 2020
Have kids, so that instead of sleeping through the night, you can be startled awake at 2:30am by your 4YO asking you if the chicken looked both ways before it crossed the road.— Not the Nanny (@notthenanny) April 14, 2020
Kids shouldn’t be allowed to lose teeth during quarantine.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) April 14, 2020
I told my son I was looking for a picture of myself at 20 and he got all wide-eyed and asked if they had cameras in the olden days so I’ve cancelled his next three birthdays— Vision Bored (@VisionBored1) April 16, 2020
When my son failed a math test before March 1, 2020:— Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) April 15, 2020
“Did you not study? Are you not paying attention in class? Do you need a tutor?”
When my son fails a math test today:
“Welp, buddy, we did our best.”
Parenthood feels like a sober hangover.— The Vagina Diary (@thevaginadiary) April 13, 2020
If robot babysitters haven't been invented in the next six months then that "necessity is the mother of invention" expression is bullshit.— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) April 14, 2020
After folding all of the clothes I can only assume that I have 7 children and two husbands that I was not previously aware of.— Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) April 13, 2020
My kids want me to make homemade chicken noodle soup for lunch. Like, who do they think I am? The Cheesecake Factory?— Jessie (@mommajessiec) April 16, 2020
Why use a coloring book when this ENTIRE house can be my canvas?!— A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) April 12, 2020
~Toddlers
If this kid is in my classroom again come September, I’m quitting.— Momsense Ensues (@momsense_ensues) April 15, 2020
Welcome to parenthood, your sex life takes more planning than your wedding.— 2 Wild Rainbows (@wildrainbow2) April 17, 2020
I was slicing leftover ham as my kids were watching Peppa Pig and I was momentarily very sorry— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) April 15, 2020
Back to #Homeschooling or as I call it Proof I’m NOT Smarter Than A Fifth Grader.— alyson hannigan (@alydenisof) April 13, 2020
Being a parent is literally just changing the toilet paper roll and cleaning up messes that don’t belong to you repeatedly until you die— Crockett🍀 (@CrockettForReal) April 16, 2020
Turns out if you’re playing hide and seek and crawl into a super king size double duvet cover and lay still, spread out like a starfish, they won’t find you and you can basically live there— MumInBits (@MumInBits) April 15, 2020
4YO: daddy, what do you do for work?— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) April 14, 2020
ME: [long pause] i guess go to meetings and type emails and stuff
4: i don't want to do that
We've been quarantined for 4 weeks now and my son hasn't stopped talking. I thought for sure he would run out of things to talk about, but apparently my son is super resilient and can adapt pretty quick. Help me.— Marcy G 🍕 (@BunAndLeggings) April 14, 2020
Yes hi my 5 year old ate orange slices on his pizza and I’d like the number for the FBI please— Arianna Bradford (@TheNYAMProject) April 17, 2020
Family wants to eat again, what the fuck— Laura Marie (@lmegordon) April 14, 2020
I’m not sure who coined the phrase “you’ll miss these days,” but it definitely wasn’t a parent who spent a month quarantined with 3 kids.— MomTransparenting (@momtransparent1) April 16, 2020
