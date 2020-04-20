FAMILIES
20/04/2020 7:44 AM AEST

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (April 11-17)

"Kids shouldn’t be allowed to lose teeth during quarantine."

Kids may say the darndest things, but parentstweet about them in the funniest ways. So, each week we round up the most hilarious 280-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch:

Also on HuffPost
MORE: Twitter relationships family parenting quarantine tweets of the week tweet best parenting tweets mom tweets dad tweets funniest tweets from parents