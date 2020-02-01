FAMILIES
01/02/2020 12:42 PM AEDT

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Jan.25-31)

"I’m just a mum, standing in the shower, praying her toddler doesn’t find her."

Kids may say the darndest things, but parentstweet about them in the funniest ways. So, each week we round up the most hilarious 280-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

Also on HuffPost
MORE: Twitter parenting tweet tweets of the week mom tweets dad tweets best parenting tweets funniest tweets from parents prayer