FAMILIES
16/03/2020 8:00 AM AEDT

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (March 7-13)

"Who needs an alarm system when the slightest vibration sets off about 4 of my kid's toys to play music at volume 10."

Kids may say the darndest things, but parentstweet about them in the funniest ways. So, each week we round up the most hilarious 280-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

Also on HuffPost
MORE: Twitter family parenting tweet tweets of the week best parenting tweets