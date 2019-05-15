ITV has axed The Jeremy Kyle Show for good, the broadcaster has confirmed.
The daytime talkshow will not be returning to screens, following the death of a guest.
After it was suspended from broadcast and production earlier this week, ITV’s CEO Carolyn McCall confirmed they had made the decision to pull the show from the schedule altogether.
She said in a statement on Wednesday: “Given the gravity of recent events we have decided to end production of The Jeremy Kyle Show.
“The Jeremy Kyle Show has had a loyal audience and has been made by a dedicated production team for 14 years, but now is the right time for the show to end.
“Everyone at ITV’s thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of Steve Dymond.”
The death of 63-year-old Dymond came after he took a lie-detector test during the recording of the show just over a week ago.
He had appeared on the programme to convince fiancee Jane Callaghan he had not been unfaithful, but they split after he failed the test.
A review of the episode in question is underway and will still continue following the show’s cancellation.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.