The Jeremy Kyle Show has been suspended indefinitely following the death of a recent guest, ITV has announced.

Monday’s episode of the ITV daytime talk show was pulled, with a representative for the network revealing they decided not to air it after one of the participants died a week after filming was completed.

A spokesperson told The Sun: “Everyone at ITV and The Jeremy Kyle Show is shocked and saddened at the news of the death of a participant in the show a week after the recording of the episode they featured in and our thoughts are with their family and friends.

“ITV will not screen the episode in which they featured.”