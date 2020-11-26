Rock band The Killers responded to being snubbed for Grammy Awards nominations with a tweet that mocked President Donald Trump’s failing attempts to steal the 2020 election. After missing out on a nomination for sixth studio album “Imploding the Mirage,” the group on Tuesday channeled the president’s false conspiracy theories about mass voter fraud with this all-caps tweet:

OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. WE WON THE GRAMMYS, GOT LOADS OF LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. DOZENS OF BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM! #RIGGEDGRAMMYS#WEWON — The Killers (@thekillers) November 25, 2020

“OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS,” the group wrote. “WE WON THE GRAMMYS, GOT LOADS OF LEGAL VOTES. “BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE,” the band added. “DOZENS OF BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM!” The tweet went down well with fans:

