A new Washington Post story exposing the inner workings of being employed by the Trump family is surely something the president would preferred to be covered up ― perhaps with a couple of layers of his favorite concealer.

The report, written by Joshua Partlow and David A. Farenthold, is based on conversations the paper had with 48 people who had “worked illegally for The Trump Organization.” Amid the more jarring revelations, there’s a bit about his ... particularities.

Like, for example, wanting an exact number of Tic Tacs in his room at all times and just the right amount of Bronx Colors face makeup ― his concealer of choice.

“The same rule applied to the Bronx Colors-brand face makeup from Switzerland that Trump slathered on — two full containers, one half full — even if it meant the housekeepers had to regularly bring new shirts from the pro shop because of the rust-colored stains on the collars,” the article reads. “A special washing machine in the laundry room was reserved for his wife Melania Trump’s clothing.”