‘The Most Important Parade In History’: Pride In Bolsonaro’s Brazil

ASSOCIATED PRESS Two partners kiss during the Pride parade in São Paulo, which acted as a "confrontation with the policies" of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, who has pushed to roll back LGBTQ rights.

SÃO PAULO ― Millions of Brazilians sent a defiant message to right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday, at the country’s first Pride parade since the ardent homophobe took office in January: They won’t go back into the closet, no matter how hard he tries to roll back the rights they’ve gained.

Bolsonaro, who won Brazil’s presidential election last October, once said that he’d rather have a dead son than a gay one and, at another point in his past, compared same-sex marriage to pedophilia. As president, he has made homophobic jokes during state visits to other countries and gleefully celebrated an openly gay congressman’s decision to flee the country amid death threats from Bolsonaro supporters. His government has implemented or attempted to enact a slew of anti-LGBTQ policies from the very beginning.

That such a figure now occupies the Palácio do Planalto, Brazil’s version of the White House, cast a long shadow over the annual Pride festivities here last weekend, 50 years after the Stonewall Riots in New York City, which inspired this year’s theme. And it inspired Brazilians, even those who have celebrated Pride from its beginning, to turn out in force.

“It’s really important to be here, to show our presence. We are not dead,” said Wanderley Sanches, a 64-year-old man who has attended every Pride parade in São Paulo since the first edition in 1997. “The whole world is going backward, and in Brazil we see a lot of mindless violence. We must resist.”

Sunday afternoon, more than 3 million people swarmed the Avenida Paulista ― a wide boulevard that runs through central São Paulo and is a popular protest venue ― for Sunday’s parade, which organizers said was not meant to confront Bolsonaro directly, especially because polls showed that he won substantial support from LGBTQ Brazilians in last year’s elections.

“This is not the official stance of the parade,” said Claudia Regina Garcia, president of APOLGBT, the non-profit group that organizes the event. “We represent the whole community. It’s ironic, but last year many LGBT voted for him.”

Overall, the parade took on the air of celebration rather than protest ― the very act of being there was the message many participants hoped to send. And despite Bolsonaro’s blatant homophobia, there was reason to cheer. This month, Brazil’s Supreme Court voted to criminalize homophobia, a move that activists had long sought in the hopes of limiting anti-LGBTQ violence in a country some human rights observers regard as one of the deadliest in the world for queer people.