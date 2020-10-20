The New Yorker has suspended staff writer Jeffrey Toobin after he reportedly exposed himself during a Zoom meeting last week.

According to a story first posted by Vice, Toobin’s transgression occurred during a virtual conference between New Yorker staff and local radio station WNYC.

In a statement to Vice, Toobin called the incident “an embarrassingly stupid mistake.”

He added, “I apologise to my wife, family, friends and co-workers.”

The reporter, who is also CNN’s chief legal analyst, said the entire incident was accidental. “I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video,” he told Vice.