20/10/2020 8:07 AM AEDT

The New Yorker Suspends Jeffrey Toobin For Exposing Himself During Zoom Call

In a statement to Vice, the legal analyst called the incident “an embarrassingly stupid mistake.”

The New Yorker has suspended staff writer Jeffrey Toobin after he reportedly exposed himself during a Zoom meeting last week.

According to a story first posted by Vice, Toobin’s transgression occurred during a virtual conference between New Yorker staff and local radio station WNYC.

In a statement to Vice, Toobin called the incident “an embarrassingly stupid mistake.”

He added, “I apologise to my wife, family, friends and co-workers.” 

The reporter, who is also CNN’s chief legal analyst, said the entire incident was accidental. “I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video,” he told Vice.

HuffPost reached out to Toobin for comment, but he did not immediately respond.

A spokesperson for The New Yorker confirmed that Toobin has been suspended “while we investigate the matter.”

