'The Office' Star Rainn Wilson Skewers Racists With 'Instantly Chilling' Photo

Rainn Wilson hit out at racism in the U.S. with an “instantly chilling” Instagram photograph of a noose found hanging from a tree in the suburban Los Angeles yard of his African American friend.

The actor, who played Dwight Schrute in the U.S. version of “The Office,” revealed Tuesday how the noose was discovered by his friend Jamey’s 17-year-old niece. Wilson said police brushed away a complaint from Jamey and his sister, Yolanda, by asking “essentially, ‘what’s the big deal?’”

Wilson vented his frustration in the picture’s caption:

What’s the big deal? Well, officer, the noose is the symbol of lynching which was used to hang thousands of African Americans, especially by the Klan. Granted, this is a pretty lame noose. Might have been made by some local kids or something. Who knows. But the fact is it is as strong a symbol of racial hatred, violence and oppression as a Swastika.

Check out the post here: