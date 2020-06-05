‘The Pandemic Of Racism’ Killed George Floyd, Says Family Attorney At Memorial

The attorney for George Floyd’s family, Ben Crump, said the “pandemic of racism” was responsible for Floyd’s death last week at the hands of police. “It was not the coronavirus pandemic that killed George Floyd,” Crump said Thursday at Floyd’s memorial, held at a sanctuary at North Central University in Minneapolis. “I want to make it clear, on the record. It was that other pandemic that we’re far too familiar with in America — the pandemic of racism and discrimination — that killed George Floyd.” “What we saw on that video was torture … was inhumane ... was evil,” he added, referencing the viral video that showed Floyd, who was Black, pinned face-down by a white Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded, “I can’t breathe.” Floyd’s death spurred massive protests around the nation and the world against systemic racism and police brutality. “Protest against evil. Join the young people in the streets,” Crump demanded, calling for a “more just system of policing” and a “more just treatment of people of color.” “George Floyd deserved better than that, we all deserve better than that.” Crump named other Black victims of police violence, including Breonna Taylor, Stephon Clark, Sandra Bland, and more. At the memorial, attendees donned masks in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and some wore sweatshirts inscribed with “Justice for George Floyd.” A large illustration of Floyd hung above the podium with the words “Say our names” and “I can breathe now.” Several high-profile figures attended the memorial, including Rev. Jesse Jackson, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy.

FULL SPEECH: Family attorney Ben Crump delivers impassioned speech at George Floyd memorial.



As Sharpton began his remarks, he addressed the officers involved in Floyd’s death. “It does not matter whether you wear blue jeans or a blue uniform — you must pay for the crime you commit,” he said. Sharpton also used his time at the podium to denounce President Donald Trump for using Floyd’s death as a “prop,” much like the Bible the president held up in front of St. John’s Church in Washington this week after law enforcement tear-gassed protesters nearby. Sharpton said Floyd’s story “has been the story of Black folks,” noting that the 46-year-old’s death reminded him of the killing of Eric Garner, who died after New York City police held him in a chokehold in 2014. “The reason we couldn’t be who we wanted … is you kept your knee on our neck,” Sharpton said. “We were smarter than the underfunded schools you put us in, but you had your knee on our neck. We could run corporations and not hustle in the street, but you had your knee on our neck.” “What happened to Floyd happens every day in this country,” Sharpton added. “It’s time for us to stand up in George’s name and say: ‘Get your knee off our necks.’”