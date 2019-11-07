The Queen Has Given Up Fur, Kind Of

The Queen no longer buys clothes with real fur, her senior dresser has revealed, but Her Maj isn’t ready to ditch her favourite animal-derived gowns just yet. The update was revealed by Angela Kelly, the head of state’s senior dresser and personal adviser, who made the disclosure in her new book ‘The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe’. “If Her Majesty is due to attend an engagement in particularly cold weather, from 2019 onwards fake fur will be used to make sure she stays warm,” Kelly wrote.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images

So far, so progressive. But Buckingham Palace has said the Queen will continue to wear real fur to some engagements. “We are not suggesting that all fur on existing outfits will be replaced, or that The Queen will never wear fur again,” the palace said in a statement to HuffPost UK. “The Queen will continue to re-wear existing outfits in her wardrobe. As new outfits are designed for The Queen, any fur used will be fake.”

POOL New / Reuters