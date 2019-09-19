Royal Collection Trust / © Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019 Harriet arrived back home with a new friend, a stuffed corgi from the palace gift shop.

A toy monkey accidentally left behind at Buckingham Palace by a five-year-old girl has returned home to South Australia after enjoying royal treatment by palace staff and gaining a traveling companion ― a toy corgi.

Harriet, one of six toy monkeys from Woodside Kindergarten in Adelaide, was taken on holiday to Europe by Savannah Hart and her family when it was misplaced.

Savannah’s mother, Katie, realised Harriet was missing the next day but was unable to locate the toy monkey before they returned home to Australia.

Staff members from Woodside Kindergarten took up the hunt and penned a letter to the Queen, politely asking her to search for the beloved monkey. They also added photos of Harriet’s travels from across the world.