The Rock’s Father, WWE Legend Rocky Johnson, Dead At 75

George Napolitano/MediaPunch/IPx Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, right, with his father, Rocky Johnson, at the WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2008 in Orlando, Florida.

Retired wrestler Rocky Johnson, the father of actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, reportedly died Wednesday night at the age of 75.

He was celebrated within the wrestling community as the first Black World Tag Team champion in the World Wrestling Federation, which was later rebranded as the WWE.

WWE was the first organization to report on his death. NBC News confirmed the report with Dwayne Johnson’s manager but did not provide details on the circumstances surrounding the death.

Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson was born in Nova Scotia, Canada, as Wade Douglas Bowles, and started his career in professional entertainment wrestling in July 1965, according to his memoir published last October.

His impressive performances and his storied career earned him a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.

His son has not made any public statements on his death.