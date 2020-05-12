The Trivia That Might Actually Come In Useful

Getty Images Woman playing online trivia with friends.

If you haven’t had a trivia night on Zoom in the past eight weeks, then are you even in iso?

Everyone knows that trivia just isn’t trivia without plenty of sustenance to boost your brain power, so Mad Mex are bringing the two together; now when you order one of their burritos through the Menulog app before May 31, you’ll be in the running to find one of 40 golden tickets. If you find a golden ticket and answer a trivia question correctly, you’ll win a free burrito every week for the rest of the year, as well as have the chance to win a $1000 Menulog voucher.

Yahoo Lifestyle Sponsored Feature Mad Mex competition to win $1000 Menulog credit.

Here’s some Mexican-themed trivia which could help you nab that cash…

Cinco de Mayo isn’t actually Mexico’s Independence Day

Mexico’s Independence Day is on September 16, not May 5. Cinco de Mayo actually celebrates the Battle of Puebla, when a ragged group of Mexicans defeated professional French troops who were trying to establish their own Emperor. Although people in Puebla celebrate with a battle re-enactment and parade, the majority of the country don’t acknowledge the date. It’s mainly celebrated in the US, where it’s become such a big event that beer sales on 5 May match those on Super Bowl day.

The Aztec word for avocado is ‘testicle’

Mexico is the world’s largest producer of avocados, and supplies 45 per cent of the international avocado market. They were first discovered by the Aztecs in around 500 BC, when they named it ’āhuacatl’ which directly translates to ‘testicle’. Well, do they hang in pairs on the tree? Their name changed when the Spanish arrived in Mexico, so thankfully today we can eat guacamole without a second thought.

Tacos didn’t used to be food

A taco used to refer to the silver paper that miners wrapped around explosive powder charges in the silver mines in the 1800s. The gunpowder was wrapped up like a ‘tacquito’ and stuffed into the rocks before detonation. The food the miners ate – corn tortillas with spicy fillings – soon became known as ‘miner’s tacos’ because of their similar shape.

Mexico introduced chocolate to the world

It’s believed the original cacao seeds were found in Mexico, and that the Mayas were enjoying fermented chocolate drinks as early as 1750BC. Cacao pods were fermented naturally before being dried, roasted and ground into a paste before being combined with corn, honey or chillies for extra flavour. Today in Mexico, cacao is drunk both hot and cold, as well as used in many savoury dishes.

Mexico City is sinking

Mexico’s capital, Mexico City is built over the ruins of an Aztec city, which was originally constructed on a large lake. Ironically, the city is short of water so has to drill into its canals for more, which makes the ancient clay bed lakes crumble – and causes the city to sink. It’s estimated it’s sinking by around one metre a year, and is 10 metres lower than it was 100 years ago.